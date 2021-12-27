Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 133 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Front Barnett Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,524 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. United Fire Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 15.6% during the third quarter. United Fire Group Inc. now owns 44,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 14.6% during the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 169,074 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 605,875 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 186,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,992,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $140.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.31. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $389.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,398,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,024,595. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

