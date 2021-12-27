Front Barnett Associates LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Front Barnett Associates LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $221.98 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.94 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

