Front Barnett Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Front Barnett Associates LLC reduced its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 7.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,445,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 100,874 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

A number of research firms have commented on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

