Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $32.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.80.

BEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

BEN opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average is $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 3,604,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 73,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 44,757 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,463,888 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $43,507,000 after acquiring an additional 25,108 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 17,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,739,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

