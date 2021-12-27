Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $360.93

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $360.93 and last traded at $358.41, with a volume of 4701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $349.02.

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.73.

Get Fortinet alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 105.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $331.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.78.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,863 shares of company stock worth $6,257,004 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 110.7% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $327,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $921,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $4,120,000. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.