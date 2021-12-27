Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,005 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Fortinet worth $59,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 1,243.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $349.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.13, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.31 and a fifty-two week high of $355.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.73.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,004 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

