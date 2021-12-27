FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 60,435 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of FormFactor worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,392,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,248,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,061,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,168,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,876,000 after purchasing an additional 41,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

FORM stock opened at $44.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $147,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,374 shares of company stock worth $1,392,074. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

