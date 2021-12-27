First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Acquired by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 23.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,540,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,215,000 after purchasing an additional 98,325 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 296,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,961,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $56.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.14. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $57.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

