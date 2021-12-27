First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 293,085 shares.The stock last traded at $229.98 and had previously closed at $228.99.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.72.

Get First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 515.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,792,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 37.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.