Financial Survey: Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) and Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD)

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) and Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Citrix Systems and Infobird, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citrix Systems 4 3 1 0 1.63 Infobird 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citrix Systems currently has a consensus target price of $98.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.12%. Given Citrix Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Citrix Systems is more favorable than Infobird.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of Citrix Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Infobird shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Citrix Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Citrix Systems and Infobird’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citrix Systems 9.97% 155.24% 6.61% Infobird N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citrix Systems and Infobird’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citrix Systems $3.24 billion 3.77 $504.45 million $2.51 39.00 Infobird $14.53 million 2.07 $4.00 million N/A N/A

Citrix Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Infobird.

Summary

Citrix Systems beats Infobird on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers. The company was founded by Edward E. Iacobucci on April 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Infobird Company Profile

Infobird Co., Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients. The company also provides AI-powered cloud-based sales force management software, including intelligent quality inspection and intelligent training software to enable its clients monitor, benchmark, and improve the performances of agents; and other services, including software license selling, data analysis, and other professional services. It serves corporate clients in the finance, education, public services, healthcare, and consumer products industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

