Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 4,264 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,541 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $44,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

BA opened at $202.52 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $185.26 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $119.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.22 and a 200-day moving average of $220.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

