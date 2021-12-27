Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases New Position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,989,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AppHarvest by 84.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPH opened at $4.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

