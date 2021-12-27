Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 4,762 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $156.00 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.51 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,497 shares of company stock worth $18,151,866. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

