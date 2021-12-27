Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 276,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,302 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $14,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,363.1% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after acquiring an additional 215,074 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 429,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 70,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 81,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $53.25 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $54.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.