Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Stock Position Lifted by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 30,385 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 183,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 164,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 29,717 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 90,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 77,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FBND opened at $53.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.34. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.13 and a 52 week high of $54.33.

