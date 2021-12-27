Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 165,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 60,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC remained flat at $$68.27 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,359. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $68.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.51.

