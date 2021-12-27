FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.78

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 2411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FG New America Acquisition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FG New America Acquisition Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 27,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in FG New America Acquisition by 100.0% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

