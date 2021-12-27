FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 2.0% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $19,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in FedEx by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after acquiring an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $161,210,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $228,625,000 after acquiring an additional 383,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FedEx by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after acquiring an additional 281,250 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX opened at $255.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.28 and its 200-day moving average is $260.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

