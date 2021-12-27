Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives $56.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup raised Faurecia S.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of FURCF opened at $46.20 on Friday. Faurecia S.E. has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.13.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following business segments: Faurecia Automotive Seating, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, Faurecia Interior Systems and Faurecia Automotive Exteriors. The Faurecia Automotive Seating segment involves in the design of vehicle seats, manufacture of seating frames and adjustment mechanisms, and assembly of complete seating units.

