EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. EZCORP also reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. EZCORP had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

EZPW opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $398.00 million, a PE ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 42.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 22.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the second quarter worth about $96,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

