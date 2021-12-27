Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its position in Etsy by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Etsy by 1,077.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.80. 19,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,940. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.80 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.33 and a 200 day moving average of $217.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $335,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $5,637,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,020 shares of company stock valued at $70,764,315 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETSY. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.52.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.