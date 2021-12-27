Estate Counselors LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,390 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 30.8% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $52.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.11. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

