Estate Counselors LLC Has $5.77 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Estate Counselors LLC cut its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,080 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

MUB opened at $116.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.74. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

