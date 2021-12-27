Estate Counselors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $50.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 2.90. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.39.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. Analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRGP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

