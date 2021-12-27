Estate Counselors LLC Grows Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 80.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,910 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $23,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,749,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 5,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 52,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $128.23 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.02.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

