Estate Counselors LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Estate Counselors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 75.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,861 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,242,000 after purchasing an additional 909,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after purchasing an additional 737,922 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,795,000 after purchasing an additional 425,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $168.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.73. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

