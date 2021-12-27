Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 76.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 140.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $1,380,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $63.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.09 and a 12 month high of $88.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. The company had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Edward J. Schutter bought 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Schutter bought 2,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $154,187.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

