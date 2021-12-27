Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stake Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of ESS stock opened at $342.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $342.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.79 and a 12 month high of $357.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. Essex Property Trust’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.17.

In related news, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $563,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.