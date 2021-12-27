ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ERYTECH Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($2.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ERYTECH Pharma.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ERYP. JMP Securities downgraded ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen downgraded ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ERYTECH Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERYTECH Pharma stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.19. 3,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,213. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.10. ERYTECH Pharma has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $13.00.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

