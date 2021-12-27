EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $306.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,260,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,068 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 8.4% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $306,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,424,000 after buying an additional 2,830,070 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,761,000 after buying an additional 2,141,139 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21,919.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 1,324,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after buying an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $145.85. 38,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,568. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $116.35 and a one year high of $147.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.