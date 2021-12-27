Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) vs. Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) and Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Endeavour Silver has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athena Gold has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Endeavour Silver and Athena Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavour Silver 0 5 3 0 2.38 Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus target price of $6.98, indicating a potential upside of 57.45%. Given Endeavour Silver’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Endeavour Silver is more favorable than Athena Gold.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Athena Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavour Silver $138.46 million 5.45 $1.16 million $0.21 21.10 Athena Gold N/A N/A -$410,000.00 N/A N/A

Endeavour Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Athena Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Athena Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavour Silver 19.34% 5.55% 4.52% Athena Gold N/A N/A -254.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.0% of Endeavour Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Athena Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Endeavour Silver beats Athena Gold on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was founded by Bradford James Cooke on March 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

