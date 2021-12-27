Efinity Token (EFI) Market Cap Tops $201.75 Million

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $201.75 million and approximately $10.50 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00002317 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Efinity Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00046483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Efinity Token Coin Profile

Efinity Token (EFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

Efinity Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.