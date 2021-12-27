eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Holdings Lessened by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,310,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 934,940 shares during the period. eBay makes up about 1.0% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.28% of eBay worth $579,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.81. The stock had a trading volume of 59,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,312,243. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. eBay’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $25,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,173 shares of company stock valued at $6,202,690 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.