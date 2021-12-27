easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $900.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on ESYJY shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a 900.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

ESYJY stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.48. 11,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,445. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.5097 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

