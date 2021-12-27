EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.90.

NYSE EGP opened at $217.30 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $131.28 and a 12-month high of $220.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.55, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.08.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 214,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 275,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.