e-Money (NGM) 1-Day Volume Hits $339,354.00

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, e-Money has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001984 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Money has a market cap of $20.03 million and approximately $339,354.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00061666 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.11 or 0.07907124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00077527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00056888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,116.52 or 1.00018198 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007607 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

