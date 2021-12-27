DXdao (DXD) Price Tops $637.27 on Exchanges

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for approximately $637.27 or 0.01244014 BTC on exchanges. DXdao has a total market cap of $31.43 million and approximately $190,090.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.43 or 0.00387362 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00010530 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000120 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

