Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 6,083 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 58.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.88.

Shares of AVB opened at $245.77 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.84 and a 12 month high of $250.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

