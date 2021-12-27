Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 17,713 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,713 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $182.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.38 and its 200 day moving average is $199.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.36 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

