Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 13,616 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,616 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.10% of Diodes worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price target on shares of Diodes to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

DIOD stock opened at $107.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.06. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $66.61 and a twelve month high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $670,717.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 50,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $5,172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,697 shares of company stock worth $10,138,864. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

