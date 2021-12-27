Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 11,469 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,469 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 203.7% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,205,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173,921 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 415.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,805,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,158,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,343,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,488 shares during the last quarter.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $120.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $104.67 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $625.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

