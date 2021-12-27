Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 273.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 61,131 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of KKR stock opened at $75.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.