Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,504 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 57,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.71, for a total transaction of $13,073,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,201,397. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK opened at $225.53 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.11.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

