Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,914 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KIM. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 449.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,146,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846,906 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.0% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,364 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 86.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3,260.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,453,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,197 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $23.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KIM. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.