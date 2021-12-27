Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 389 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.83.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $273.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $161.78 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The company has a market cap of $261.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.29 and its 200 day moving average is $246.78.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

