Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 2,684 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.3% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.0% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 195,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,246,000 after purchasing an additional 87,891 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,582,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,775,000 after purchasing an additional 621,118 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $92.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.50 and its 200 day moving average is $94.60. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $92.40 and a twelve month high of $97.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.769 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $9.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

