Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $491,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Raymond James started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $38.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

