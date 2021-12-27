Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 28.6% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 16.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $62.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.86. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $64.46.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.26%.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

