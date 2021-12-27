Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.63

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.63 and last traded at $63.56, with a volume of 9499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.59.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRE. Barclays began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.16.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,388,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,314 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.