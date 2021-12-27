Donut (DONUT) Price Tops $0.0052 on Exchanges

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Donut has traded down 13% against the dollar. One Donut coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a total market capitalization of $626,794.89 and approximately $3,989.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00061120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.54 or 0.07904725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00077164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00056100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,848.07 or 1.00021428 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007655 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.